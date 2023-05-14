Babar Masih wants to bring talented youth to fore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Former World Champion Babar Masih aims to promote and encourage the youth of the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad through his Snooker Academy.

Babar, who has established an academy at Satellite Town, Rawalpindi wants to promote snooker talent in the country and bring the young brilliant youth of the twin cities into the game.

Masih said youth love the game of snooker, therefore this was the reason he decided to establish a snooker academy 'Babri Snooker Academy' to encourage the budding players.

"I am sure through this academy, the best snooker players will emerge in future, who will make the nation proud at the international level," he told APP.

He was of the view that the academy would promote healthy activities among the youth of the twin cities.

Babar's top international performances include the 2019 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar (gold, silver, bronze medal); Asian Championship 2018 in Doha Qatar (gold medal); World Championship Egypt 2017 (gold medal bronze); Asian Snooker Championship 2017 at Kyrgyzstan (silver medal); 2016 Asian Billiard Sports Championship Fujairah (gold medal) and 2015 World Team Event Pakistan (gold medal).

His national pinnacle performances comprise the 2013 Punjab Champion, 2016 Punjab Ranking Champion and 2018 Punjab Ranking Champion.

He said sports play a key role in the physical and mental development of a person. "The academy was the need of the hour to promote and encourage the snooker talent of the twin cities. Young people should benefit from the academy. Just like me, they should also make the country proud at the international level through sports.

"There was a lot of talent in the youth of the country. There is a need for the district administration to encourage healthy activities like sports for the youth," he said.

\395