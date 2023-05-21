UrduPoint.com

Babar Masih Wants To Bring Talented Youth To Fore

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Former World Champion Babar Masih wants to encourage the youth of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi towards the world of snooker through his academy.

Babar, who has established a snooker academy at Satellite Town, Rawalpindi aims to promote snooker talent in the country and bring the brilliant youth of the twin cities into the game.

Masih said youth's love for the game as the reason for establishing 'Babri Snooker Academy'.

"I am sure through this academy, the best snooker players will emerge in future, who will make the nation proud at the international level," he told APP.

He was of the view that the academy would promote healthy activities among the youth of the twin cities.

Babar's top international performances include the 2019 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar (gold, silver, bronze medal); Asian Championship 2018 in Doha Qatar (gold medal); World Championship Egypt 2017 (gold medal, bronze); Asian Snooker Championship 2017 at Kyrgyzstan (silver medal); 2016 Asian Billiard Sports Championship Fujairah (gold medal) and 2015 World Team Event Pakistan (gold medal).

His national pinnacle performances comprise the 2013 Punjab Champion, 2016 Punjab Ranking Champion and 2018 Punjab Ranking Champion.

Babar said sports play a key role in the physical and mental development of a person. "The academy was the need of the hour to promote and encourage the snooker talent of the twin cities. Young people should benefit from the academy." "There is a lot of talent in the youth of the country. There is a need for the district administration to encourage healthy activities like sports for the youth," he stressed.

