ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueists Babar Masih and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar earned victories in the IBSF Men's World Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

Babar downed Husain Allawatl of Oman by 4-1 (39-52, 69-30, 75-05, 71-58, 71-16), while Naseem beat Esa Oikarinen of Finland by 4-2 (54-19, 07-85, 81-0(54), 46-64, 98-09, 98-0).

Babar would face Andrel Orzan of Romania, and Naseem would be up against Mohammed Al-Binali of Qatar on Monday. Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) would face Alexander Widau of Germany. The last round and semifinals would be played on November 9, with the final on November 10.