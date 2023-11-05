Open Menu

Babar, Naseem Win Matches In World Snooker C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Babar, Naseem win matches in World Snooker C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueists Babar Masih and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar earned victories in the IBSF Men's World Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

Babar downed Husain Allawatl of Oman by 4-1 (39-52, 69-30, 75-05, 71-58, 71-16), while Naseem beat Esa Oikarinen of Finland by 4-2 (54-19, 07-85, 81-0(54), 46-64, 98-09, 98-0).

Babar would face Andrel Orzan of Romania, and Naseem would be up against Mohammed Al-Binali of Qatar on Monday. Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) would face Alexander Widau of Germany. The last round and semifinals would be played on November 9, with the final on November 10.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snooker Oman Qatar Germany Doha Romania Finland November

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

17 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports