Babar needs to promote a wk to play alongside him: Kamran Akmal

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes the limited-overs Skipper Babar Azam needs to promote a wicketkeeper to open alongside him, as to create a better combination for the Green-shirts

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 )

The 38-year-old, who scored 2,648 runs in 53 Tests, believed that wicketkeepers Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan should open alongside the prolific ODI and Twenty20 captain.

"We need good bowling all-rounder for the middle-order who can score fast while batting well. The team can try Faheem Ashraf, Amir Yamin or Amad Butt for the purpose." Akmal, who scored 3,236 runs in 157 ODIs, said it was good to draw the T20 series but we could have won it. "Wahab Riaz's spell proved his worth for the team while Mohammad Hafeez proved that there was no replacement for experience. Seniors can teach a lot to the juniors in the side.

Hafeez helped guide the young Haider Ali and played a sensational knock alongside the youngster. Scoring his first fifty in English conditions is a fantastic achievement for Haider Ali," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Akmal, who scored 987 runs in 58 T20s, said Pakistan could have defended their score if they had played Wahab Riaz in the second T20. "Spinners from both sides had gone for runs. Fast-bowlers bowled better in the match. Pakistan should have performed better in the Test series as well. The bowlers could not perform according to our expectations.

"On the flip side, James Anderson and Stuart Broad dominated through their line and length. Our bowlers were more focused on pace. They should not just forget their mistakes. They will have to be better by learning from all their shortcomings for the future," he said.