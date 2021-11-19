Babar pays tribute to childhood inspiration AB de Villiers

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has paid tribute to his childhood inspiration former South African captain AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has paid tribute to his childhood inspiration former South African captain AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing to an end a 17-year career.

Babar took Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to De Villiers. He also recalled the first time he met his childhood hero and wished him a happy retirement.

"You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement," Babar tweeted.

The right-handed batter retired from all international formats in May 2018 but was involved with franchise cricket across the globe. He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Barbados Tridents, Brisbane Heat, Lahore Qalandars, Middlesex, Rangpur Riders, South Africans, Titans and Tshwane Spartans in T20 cricket. De Villers holds the records for the fastest 50 (6 balls), 100 (12 balls) and 150 (64 balls) of all time in ODIs by any batsmen.

He also holds the fastest hundred by a South African in Tests and the fastest 50 by South African in T20s. He was a three-time ICC ODI player of the year, winning the award in 2010, 2014 and 2015.