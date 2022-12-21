UrduPoint.com

Babar Reaches Career-best Second Position In ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Babar reaches career-best second position in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has attained a career-best second position in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after notching two half-centuries in the final Test of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against England in Karachi.

Babar's knocks of 78 and 54 have helped him overtake Steve Smith, who managed 36 and six in a low-scoring game between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane, said the information made available here on W by the international cricket council. Babar, who is ranked first in ODIs and fourth in T20Is, trails Marnus Labuschagne by 61 points in the Test rankings.

Australia batter Travis Head, whose first innings score of 92 was the highest in the Brisbane Test, has gained three slots to reach a career-best fourth position as he crosses the 800-rating point mark for the first time in his career. His previous best was fifth position in January this year.

In the latest weekly update that also takes into account performances in the first Test of the WTC series between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Cheteshwar Pujara's knocks of 90 and 102 not out have lifted him 10 positions to 16th while Shreyas Iyer (up 11 places to 26th) and Shubman Gill (up 10 places to 54th) have also gained after some fine performances in the match.

England captain Ben Stokes (up places to 23rd), South Africa's Temba Bavuma (up eight places to 24th) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (up four places to 37th) are some others to move up the batters' list. England's Harry Brook is in the top 50 for the first time after scoring centuries in all three Tests in Pakistan.

In the bowlers' rankings, South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has gained four spots to reach third position after grabbing four wickets in each innings at Gabba. Rabada, a formerly top-ranked bowler, was third in August this year before slipping down the table.

India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have made rapid progress after helping win the Chattogram Test. Yadav's Player of the Match effort of eight for 113 has lifted him 19 places to 49th while Patel's five scalps in the match see him jump 10 places to a career-best 18th position.

Other bowlers to move up the list include Marcon Jansen, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Scott Boland and Mohammad Siraj.

Results over the past week see Australia consolidate their position at the top of the WTC table with Indiain second position.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Australia Bangladesh Fine Brisbane Progress South Africa Shakib Al Hasan Babar Azam Scott Boland Travis Head Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav January August All Best Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

25 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

1 hour ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

1 hour ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.