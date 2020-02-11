Babar reminds Miandad of Zaheer Abbas

Batting legend Javed Miandad believes talented batsman Babar Azam was a solid talent for Pakistan cricket, saying the Lahore-born young cricketer reminds him of the Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Batting legend Javed Miandad believes talented batsman Babar Azam was a solid talent for Pakistan cricket, saying the Lahore-born young cricketer reminds him of the Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas.

"Babar is a great talent and the way he plays is just like that of former test cricketer Zaheer Abbas. He just needs to tune himself a bit when playing on foreign tours according to the wickets there," Miandad who was expressing his views on the Pakistan-Bangladesh Test said on his YouTube Channel.

Babar Azam hit a 143 in the Pakistan-Bangladesh Test which was won by the hosts by an innings and 44 runs.

Miandad, who played for Pakistan in Tests and ODI between 1975 and 1996, was all praise for budding youngster Naseem Shah for his hat-trick in the test match.

"Fast bowlers always perform better at home grounds as they know the art of reverse swing and our pacers did wonders in the Test match," he said.

Former skipper Rameez Raja said Pakistan bowled superb in the match which resulted in the game to end on the fourth day.

"Naseem Shah is a talented lad and he should be taken good care of. He just needs to improve his fitness more," he said.

Rameez, who appeared in 57 Test matches, said Shaheen Shah Afridi had become a great bowler. "Pakistan team did well in all departments and Yasir Shah's form was also seen coming in match," he said.

Rameez said Abid Ali's fitness was also improved and the way opener Shan Masood smashed a 100 was amazing.

However, Rameez said that Test captain Azhar Ali should bat in the middle order and young talented batsman Babar Azam should be sent at No 3.

Rameez, who played 198 ODIs, held Bangladesh responsible for the defeat saying the Tigers did not even play a practice match prior to the Test due to the tour's schedule and also batted poorly.

"Bangladesh should bring youngsters from its under19 team who recently won the World Cup for the next test match against Pakistan, to groom them," he said.