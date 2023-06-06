Babar, Rizwan participate in Harvard Business School program

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistani duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first cricketers to participate in Harvard business School's executive education program.

Their involvement in the program, which focuses on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), has not only showcased their commitment to personal development but also inspired their classmates, including renowned athletes Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou, to take an interest in cricket.

Both the cricketers attended classes on the aforementioned Business school campus in Boston, Massachusetts, from May 31-June 3.

The culmination of their time at Harvard Business School was marked by a farewell picture featuring Babar and Rizwan alongside their classmates, which included esteemed athletes like Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Jameis Winston, and Cesar Azpillicueta. It was an occasion where the worlds of cricket, mixed martial arts, American football, and football converged, showcasing the diverse backgrounds and interests of the participants.

In a gesture of friendship and cross-sport camaraderie, Babar gifted his Gray-Nicolls bat to Francis Ngannou.

The accompanying caption on the photo posted by Babar on Twitter read, "When champions like @francis_ngannou, @USMAN84kg and @jaboowins vouching to play cricket, maybe it is time for @iMRizwanPak and I to join another sport. Thoughts?" This groundbreaking initiative taken by the two cricketers was likely to inspire a new generation of cricketers to pursue education alongside their sporting careers.

An esteemed instructor at Harvard Business School, Anitael Berse, hailed her recent students and Pakistan cricketers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Anitael took to her Instagram handle and posted a captivating photo featuring several champion athletes from various sports, which included personalities from cricket, soccer, UFC, football, and baseball with a caption stated as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk, "I challenge everyone to a fight or a soccer, football, cricket, or baseball match. I've got my team—bring it on.

The photo created quite a stir among fans, who were delighted to see Babar and Rizwan alongside some of the greatest athletes in the world.