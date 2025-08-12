Babar, Rizwan record lowest ODI strike rates among ICC full members in 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Pakistan’s senior batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have recorded the lowest strike rates among players from all ICC full-member nations in One Day Internationals (ODIs) since the start of this year.

From January 1, 2024, Rizwan has maintained a strike rate of 75.03, while Babar has scored at 78.88.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s poor form shows no sign of ending. It has been 712 days since his last ODI century. Since his 151-run knock against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, Babar has failed to reach a century in any format, with his highest ODI score in the past two years being 78.

In the second ODI against the West Indies, Babar was dismissed for a duck — the fifth such instance in his ODI career. The last time he was out without scoring was against Afghanistan in August 2023, shortly before scoring two consecutive fifties against the same opposition.

His century against Nepal remains his last in international cricket.

Since that innings, Babar has accumulated 929 runs in 28 ODI innings at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 79.53 — both significantly lower than his career average of 54.62 and strike rate of 87.78. In this period, he has scored nine fifties, with a top score of 78.

Before this slump, Babar had 19 centuries and 37 fifties in 102 ODI innings. His decline has not been limited to ODIs; in the last 10 Test matches, he has averaged 23.15 without scoring a century, registering only three fifties. In T20 Internationals, he has made 738 runs in 24 matches at an average of 33.54.

During this period, Babar also lost the Pakistan captaincy, was dropped from the Test team before making a return, and is no longer part of the national T20 squad.