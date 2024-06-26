Babar, Rizwan Slip One Spot Each In ICC T20 Batting Rankings
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have both slipped one spot each in the ICC T20 Batters' rankings, now occupying the fourth and fifth positions respectively.
T20 Batters Rankings
India's Suryakumar Yadav has lost his top spot in the batter rankings. Suryakumar had held the number one position since December 2023, but Australia's Travis Head has climbed four places to become the top-ranked T20 batter.
Currently, Suryakumar Yadav is second, Phil Salt is third, Babar Azam is fourth, and Mohammad Rizwan is fifth.
Additionally, West Indies' Johnson Charles has moved up four places to 10th, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has risen five places to 11th, England's Jonny Bairstow has jumped 14 places to 13th, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock has advanced 10 places to 15th.
T20 Bowlers Rankings
In the bowlers' rankings, England's Adil Rashid remains in first place, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has improved by two positions to reach second place.
Wanindu Hasaranga is now third, Josh Hazlewood is fourth, Akeal Hosein is fifth, and Adam Zampa has climbed two positions to sixth.
India's Kuldeep Yadav has made a notable advancement, moving up 20 positions to secure 11th place.
T20 All-Rounders Rankings
In the T20 all-rounders rankings, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has regained the number one spot, and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has advanced two positions to second place.
India's Hardik Pandya has climbed four positions to third, while Australia's Marcus Stoinis has dropped to fourth. In these rankings, Pakistan's Imad Wasim is in 11th place.
