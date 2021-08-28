Babar 's leadership is important for upcoming T20 World Cup    

, , , ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th,2021) Former West Indies Captain Daren Sammy said that Babar Azam's leadership skills is important for his team during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Sammy said everyone knew how classy Babar is as a batsman.

His remarks came during the ICC World Cup digital preview show where he talked about on the upcoming tournament with English cricket commentator Isa Guha and Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Daren Sammy said that Pakistan would be a force reckon with if Babar was to make sound decisions from a captaincy point of view. He also talked about the Asian teams playing in the tournament. The WI captain said they were used to the UAE condition while Pakistan and Afghanistan played all their cricket in UAE.

He expected that T20 World Cup would be the best tournament to date as all the teams were ready to enter into the biggest tournament that the ICC would hold post Coronavirus.

Dinesh Karthik also talked about the tournament, saying that he wanted Pakistan and India to top their group (B). Dinesh was hopeful that the Men In Blue and New Zealand to come out on the top as the Kiwis have a way "to push above their weight" in multi-nation tournaments.

"Every time India has played Pakistan, be it bilateral or multi-nation tournaments, those are the most-watched matches," the Indian cricketer said.

However, he pointed out that just like New Zealand have had an upper hand on India — as they have won every match against the Men In Blue in world cups since 2003 — India has an advantage over Pakistan, as they have never lost any world cup match against green shirts to date.

"That's a record we (India) would love to hold up."

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Super 12s stage of the 2021 men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.