ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC)� on Thursday revealed the latest list of Names that comprise the nominees for the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month awards.

Following a number of competitive white-ball fixtures that took place during August, five nations are represented among the candidates vying for the accolades as voting commences among the panel and global cricket fans.

The nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award features two stars of Pakistan's recent One Day International (ODI) success, as well as the Player of the Series in the West Indies' T20I triumph over India.

As Pakistan continue their preparations ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, skipper�Babar Azam�enjoyed a fine spell with the bat in August, scoring valuable runs as his side claimed a whitewash series victory over Afghanistan, and posting a three-figure score in their opening Asia Cup fixture. At the other end of the crease,�Shadab Khan�was also prolific, demonstrating his bowling threat with wicket-taking spells in the same fixtures. Completing the lineup is West Indies' short format hero�Nicholas Pooran, who was named the star man for spearheading his side's 3-2 T20I series victory against India on home soil.

The shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award features three first-time nominees; a dynamic Malaysian all-rounder, a skilful Irish seamer and a firing Dutch opener.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim�was a key figure for Malaysia, chipping in with valuable runs and taking vital wickets against the likes of Kuwait and Nepal, before registering a good performance in their opening fixture in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Also on the shortlist is Ireland's�Arlene Kelly, who blitzed the Netherlands batting lineup with a host of wickets in their recent T20I series victory. Providing some resistance for the Dutch was opener�Iris Zwilling, who posted half-centuries atop the order against Ireland and Jersey during her successful month.

An independent ICC Voting academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at�icc-cricket.com/awards�will be able to vote for their favourite performers until Sunday.

ICC Men's Player of the Month Nominees for August: Babar Azam (PAK) While collective success at the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be in focus, Babar has celebrated several personal accolades in recent months, not least the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his performances last year. He now sets his sights on becoming the first men's cricketer to win three ICC Men's Player of the Month Awards after scores of 53 and 60 helped secure a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, and a mammoth 151 ensured Pakistan routed Nepal in the Asia Cup opener last month.

Shadab Khan (PAK): Shadab is nominated for the first time in the Player of the Month awards as his notable contributions with bat and ball in August set Pakistan up for success against Afghanistan and Nepal. The first two fixtures against Afghanistan heralded just a solitary wicket, but he clicked in the final fixture, taking three for 42 to secure the whitewash. Like Babar, Shadab then reserved his best display for the last outing in the Calendar month, launching their Asia Cup campaign with a spell of four for 27 in the win against Nepal.

Nicholas Pooran (WI): With 176 runs across his five T20I outings against India which led to a vital 3-2 series victory, Nicholas Pooran is also a strong contender for this month's prize.

Following defeats in the Test and ODI showdowns in the weeks prior, Pooran inspired the West Indies' resurgence in the shortest format with two forty-plus scores book-ending a match-winning 67 in 40 balls in the second duel in Guyana. For his exploits, Pooran was named Player of the Series, and earns the islanders' first nomination in the Men's Player of the Month awards since Gudakesh Motie was shortlisted in February 2023.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for August:� Ainna Hamizah Hashim (MAL): The all-rounder has been a regular fixture in Malaysia's growth in the T20I format, and thanks to her performances with bat and ball in August, she becomes her country's first ever nominee in the Player of the Month awards. As well as topping the run-scoring charts, Hamizah Hashim also chipped in with key wickets during the Malaysia Women's Quadrangular T20I Series and subsequently the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, most notably in winning causes against Kuwait and Nepal. Throughout the month, she recorded 105 runs at an average of 52.50 with six wickets.

Arlene Kelly (IRE): Kelly enjoyed a prolific month with the ball in August, and orchestrated much of the success that saw Ireland sweep Netherlands 3-0 in Amstelveen. Her ten wickets included a Player of the Match performance in the first T20I thanks to a spell of five wickets for 12 runs. Three for 11 and two for 20 followed in the final two duels, leaving Kelly with a spectacular average of 4.30 from the series. She will hope to follow in the footsteps of Laura Delany, who last won the Women's Player of the Month prize for Ireland in October 2021.

Iris Zwilling (NED): With fine performances across series with Ireland and Jersey, young Netherlands' opener Zwilling is shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Month awards, following in the footsteps of men's compatriot Bas de Leede who was nominated in July. Zwilling scored 178 runs from her six outings during the calendar month, registering half-centuries against both opponents from atop the order. Strengthening her claim for the prize is also an impressive strike rate of 102, and economical bowling spells.

The ICC Player of the Month Voting Process:� The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on ICC's digital channels.�Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month August 2023:�Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim; Australia: Scott Bailey and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Mohammad Sekander Ali and Md Ariful islam Roney; England: Elizabeth Ammon and Lydia Greenway; Ireland: Ger Siggins and Clare Shillington; India: S Gomesh and Irfan Pathan; New Zealand: Merryn Anderson and Craig Cumming; Pakistan: Sawera Pasha and Sana Mir; South Africa: Zaahier Adams and Ashwell Prince; Sri Lanka: Azzam Ameen and Farveez Maharoof; West Indies: Daren Ganga and Stacy Ann King; Zimbabwe: Daniel Nhakaniso and Grant Flower; Others: Ajit Vijaykumar and Dirk Nannes.