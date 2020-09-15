Babar should bat in middle-order: Hafeez

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that the prolific batsman and limited-overs Skipper Babar Azam should bat in the middle-order as to try different things

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that the prolific batsman and limited-overs Skipper Babar Azam should bat in the middle-order as to try different things.

Hafeez, who was also appointed Pakistan T20 team captain in May 2012, shared his opinion that the star batsman should bat in the middle-order to try different things. "I think in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, we should try new opening pair. It will help us evaluate the prospect of other opening batsmen in the domestic circuit. I believe Babar should come lower down the order," Hafeez, who has scored 2,147, runs in 94 T20s, said while talking to a private news channel.

Hafeez, who scored 6,614 runs in 218 ODIs, believes that the Pakistan team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe team were due to arrive in Pakistan for a series in October, which includes three Twenty20s and as many ODIs.

Hafeez, who scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, expressed his opinion that the team management should rest seniors for the series and give chance to younger players.

"I think the team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe," said Hafeez. "This kind of series is a perfect opportunity to test your bench strength and give rest to seniors," he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan cricket board's Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan has confirmed that the Zimbabwe home series will be split between Rawalpindi and Multan, The News International reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the Zimbabwe home series would be split between Rawalpindi and Multan. The three-match ODI series would be staged in Multan whereas the T20s will be played in Rawalpindi.