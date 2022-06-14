Babar showed full potential in captaincy during WI series: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Pakistani Skipper Babar has shown full potential in his captaincy during the West Indies series, but feels the prolific batsman's leadership would improve with the time to come.

Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series. The hosts downed the Caribbeans by five wickets in the first ODI while won the second game by 120 runs. In the third ODI, the Green-shirts defeated West Indies by 53 runs.

The 65-year-old touched upon various aspects, including recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, and also shed light on Shaheen Shah and Shadab Khan.

The former skipper observed that when the team played well, the captaincy also looked good.

"Babar showed full potential in captaincy during the West Indies series, his leadership will improve with time but still needs good advice," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Talking about Shadab's performance and Shaheen's future, he said, "There are ups and downs in the game of players but they need opportunities and encouragement.

There's no doubt about his ability as an all-rounder and he showed full potential when needed." "Shaheen is an asset of the national cricket team; his future is bright and he can do great things if he keeps himself fit," he added.

Miandad further said that the West Indies tour of Pakistan was welcoming. "The tour will be instrumental in reviving cricket in the country. In the past too, Windies have enjoyed playing in Pakistan and I hope they have thoroughly enjoyed the recent tour as well." Pakistan registered a clean sweep against the West Indies in Multan, and Miandad said that the victory would help the side in future. "The series provided excellent opportunities for Pakistani players to showcase their talents and abilities.""The confidence gained from the victory will help further in the future. Despite being better than the opponent, the pressure on the Pakistan team due to the home series was a must but the players accomplished the task," he said.