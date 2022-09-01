UrduPoint.com

Babar To Be A Cricket Star: Nizakat Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Babar to be a cricket star: Nizakat Khan

Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan deems to follow in Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam's footsteps, says the prolific batter is a star in making

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan deems to follow in Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam's footsteps, says the prolific batter is a star in making.

Speaking of Babar Azam, Khan said he would soon become a cricket star. "Babar Azam is consistently performing. I try to follow in his footsteps in batting and captaincy," Khan said while talking to a private news channel.

However, Khan said playing for Pakistan was his dream.The Pakistan-born captain also shared that he was unable to follow his dream to play for Pakistan because he moved to Hong Kong.

Khan expressed his excitement over representing Hong Kong as a captain and playing against team Pakistan.

Khan said he would play in Asia Cup 2022. This will be his second time against Pakistan.

"We are confident that we will play well against Pakistan," he said and added that he liked Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi's bowling and "the way he bowls is amazing."Hong Kong would lock horns against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan and Hong Kong both have lost to India in their previous matches. Pakistan lost to India by five wickets while Hong Kong was downed by 40 runs.

