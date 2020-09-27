UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar To Take Pakistan Cricket To Next Level: Imad Wasim

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Babar to take Pakistan cricket to next level: Imad Wasim

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim believes the limited-overs skipper Babar Azam leads from the front saying the Lahore-born prolific batsman would take Pakistan cricket to the next level.

"He's the leader and the whole team respects him. He's the best batsman in the world without any doubt. When you are the best batsman in the world, eventually you will be the best captain in the world too.

"Babar leads from the front with the bat and he's started to do that with his captaincy too. I would request everyone who is bashing him to remember that he is young, he is learning, and he will take Pakistan cricket to the next level. We will be there with him and support him with anything he needs inside, or outside the ground," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

To a question about, Babar was the Pakistan captain while Imad was his skipper at Karachi Kings, Imad said we were like brothers and he was a great guy.

"When he wants advice, he takes it from me and when I want advice from him, he is there to offer that advice to me. There is mutual respect from both of us and we have played enough cricket together over the years to know each other's game and personality. There is no issue of either of us trying to step on the other's toes and we are there to help and support each other whenever we need it and to respect each other," he said.

To a question about Pakistan's chances for next year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup, Imad said we were a very good T20 side, the fact is that England was a very strong T20 team and one of the world's best sides in this format. "For us there were positive signs recently against England in that we scored over 190 in both innings against them. I feel that we are bowling well, and in my view, we are amongst four teams who could win the tournament alongside England, Australia and India and I am sure we will put up a good show when the tournament takes place," he said.

On return of international cricket in Pakistan, Imad said international cricket has been revived and was now back for good in Pakistan, which was fantastic news for the players, the Pakistan Cricket board and for fans. "The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been played entirely in Pakistan this year very successfully, and some of the English players played in Pakistan during the PSL. So, I see no reason at all why England cannot tour Pakistan. I am hopeful that the tour will happen and we are really looking forward to welcoming them to Pakistan, hosting them and to provide them with great facilities to make it a memorable tour for all," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Pakistan Super League Young Babar Azam Imad Wasim Karachi Kings All From Best

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

36 minutes ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

1 hour ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

2 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.