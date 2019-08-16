Babar wants to prove himself in Test cricket format

Pakistan's top order batsman Babar Azam has said that he wants to replicate his white-ball form in the longer format of the game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top order batsman Babar Azam has said that he wants to replicate his white-ball form in the longer format of the game.

"I definitely feel like there is more to come from me in First Class and Test cricket. I have done okay in the white-ball game recently, but I really want to prove myself in Test cricket, so I will be doing my best to achieve my goals in this format," he said in an interview with Somerset website.

While reflecting on his stint with Somerset, the 24-year-old said that he was looking forward to representing the club in Specsavers County Championship match against Warkwickshire on August 18 at Edgbaston.

"I know the Club is close to winning their first title, so fingers crossed I can score a few runs and help Somerset win the match," he added.

Azam is currently representing the Somerset cricket county at the Vitality Blast, and has been the tournament's leading run scorer with 434 runs in nine games, including a fabulous knock of 102 not out.

"I quickly found out about the fantastic history of Somerset and was very happy to come and play here. There are lovely people supporting us here in Taunton and everyone has been very welcoming to me, which I would like to thank everybody for. The support staff and coaches have also helped me a lot in my time so far. I will try my very best to perform in every match for the people of Somerset and so far I'm pleased with my performances," he said.

The right-handed batsman feels he has become accustomed to the conditions in England, after being in the country since May for national duty, which has helped him during his spell with the county side.

I've spent quite a bit of time in England with Pakistan and now Somerset. I've really enjoyed it so far and have become accustomed to the conditions now.

Azam was satisfied with his performance in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

"I was really pleased with how my World Cup went, and that has given me a lot of confidence moving forward, It was my first World Cup and although it was a big challenge, it was something I really enjoyed. The atmosphere at all the Pakistan games was amazing and so many people turned up to cheer us on. We were all very grateful to the fans for their support," said Azam quoted by Somerset website.

Talking about his cricketing journey, he said "I didn't start playing cricket until I was about 12 years old, where I began my career at Club level. Although I started quite late, I fell in love with the game and played a lot in the streets before my parents helped me find a club.

"I went from U15 level through to U23 level before playing for Pakistan A. I was very happy that after one further year, I was called into the Pakistan team. Making my ODI debut in my home town of Lahore was a special feeling. I felt very honoured to make my debut there against Zimbabwe and was really happy to get a half-century."Talking about his career goals, the sky is the limit for the top order batsman as he aims to represent Pakistan for a long period of time.

"I really want to aim as high as I can throughout the rest of my career, and perform to the best of my ability for Pakistan over a long period of time. I love playing cricket. I want to enjoy my career and play with a smile on my face."