ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Former off-spin great Saqlain Mushtaq has said that Babar Azam possesses all the essential ingredients of leadership but he will have to sit with the world's best team leaders to learn the ways of taking along his side.

"I think it is very important for him to find out how to lead the team and execute his plans. Obviously, there is a need for him to sit with the best [team] leaders; have a cup of tea with them and do some gossip with the intent to learn how to take along his team," he said on his YouTube channel Saqlain Mushtaq Show.

Saqlain said Babar's confidence level and batting skills were matchless and he had been exhibiting outstanding performance right from the start. He proposed that Babar should sit with game's great like former captains Imran Khan and Wasim Akram to learn the art to lead. He also asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to arrange Babar's meetings with Australian cricket greats Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting and England's Andrew Strauss, who had won tough Ashes Series.

"Whenever Pakistan's series takes place with another country the management should arrange his meetings with erstwhile greats of that country so that he may pick up their brains." He said Babar would also have to establish his own structure and should never compromise on his batting skills. "He'll also have to learn how to handle media. The PCB's media department can help in that."Saqlain also disagreed with the proposal by some quarters that Babar Azam should learn English as he had to talk during the toss and post-match presentations as well as would have to give interviews to media. "Asking him to learn English is totally irrelevant. He knows Urdu and needs nothing else [to express himself]. There are several world leaders who speak in their mother tongues. An interpreter can explain whatever he says.

"However, if you have time there is no harm in acquiring a second language, but I believe it's not as that important for you as a captain. I believe he has leadership qualities and that's why he's been given the reins of team's stewardship," he added.