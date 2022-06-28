Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

Babar Azam scored a century against his fellow countrymen.

Pakistan Cricket Squad played Day 1 of a scenario-based two-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Babar XI faced Sarfaraz XI in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam was yet again the star performer as he scored 111 runs off 181 balls, during which the skipper hit 14 boundaries.

Fawad Alam, a left-handed batter, and Pakistani captain Babar Azam combined to hit 187 runs, helping their team finish day 1 of a two-day practice match at 274-3 against Sarfaraz XI.

Imam-ul-Haq helped Babar XI while they were batting first, he was able to score 30 runs before getting dismissed by Agha Salman.

Sarfaraz XI was only able to claim three wickets on Day 1. On the bowling end, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, and Yasir Shah claimed one wicket each.