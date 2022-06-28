UrduPoint.com

Babar XI Faces Sarfaraz XI In A Practice Match Before The Sri Lanka Test Series

Sameer Tahir Published June 28, 2022 | 11:17 AM

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

Babar Azam scored a century against his fellow countrymen.

Pakistan Cricket Squad played Day 1 of a scenario-based two-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Babar XI faced Sarfaraz XI in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam was yet again the star performer as he scored 111 runs off 181 balls, during which the skipper hit 14 boundaries.

Fawad Alam, a left-handed batter, and Pakistani captain Babar Azam combined to hit 187 runs, helping their team finish day 1 of a two-day practice match at 274-3 against Sarfaraz XI.

Imam-ul-Haq helped Babar XI while they were batting first, he was able to score 30 runs before getting dismissed by Agha Salman.

Sarfaraz XI was only able to claim three wickets on Day 1. On the bowling end, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha Salman, and Yasir Shah claimed one wicket each.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Yasir Shah Babar Azam Afridi

Recent Stories

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next targ ..

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next target: Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Criminal killed in police encounter

Criminal killed in police encounter

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.