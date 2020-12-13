ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam's injury could be a blessing in disguise as it would provide young guns like Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique an opportunity to prove their mettle.

Babar has been ruled out of New Zealand Twenty20s after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning's practice session.

World's second-ranked T20 batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture. As such, Babar would be unable to attend nets for, at least, 12 days, and won't be available for the December 18, 20 and 22 T20s to be played in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively.

"Babar's injury is a big loss. Hopefully he recovers soon. But it can be a blessing in disguise as well. When sometimes a big player gets injured, it could lead to a new player being discovered.

If Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali opens the innings in Babar's absence, then they might avail this opportunity and Pakistan might get a new star," Latif said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"I hope they don't force Mohammad Rizwan or Sarfaraz Ahmed to open the innings. Let the youngsters open the inning and face the fire. If they are able to handle that, then they will eventually become good players," he said.

Shadab Khan, who has a groin niggle, was set to lead Pakistan for the T20s against New Zealand in Babar's absence. However, a decision on his participation in the Auckland T20 would be made closer to the match.

"If Shadab is not fit in time then Imad Wasim could lead Pakistan in T20s as he recently led in PSL. If we win the T20 series and then suffer defeat in Test series, then it will raise a big question mark on Pakistan's white-ball captaincy. This could be an issue in future," he said.