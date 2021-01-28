UrduPoint.com
Bach Says IOC 'committed' To Tokyo Olympics, Admits Fans May Be Barred

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:29 PM

Bach says IOC 'committed' to Tokyo Olympics, admits fans may be barred

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday said organisers were committed to holding a "successful and safe" Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as "speculation" -- but admitted for the first time that fans may not be allowed.

After rising debate over the viability of the 2020 Games, already postponed for a year to July 23, Bach called for patience and said the International Olympic Committee was fully focused on the challenge of staging the event during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're not losing time or energy on speculation... about whether the Games are taking place," the IOC president told media in a video conference.

"We're working on how the Games will take place.

"Our task is to organise Olympic Games, not to cancel Olympic Games... and that is why we will not add fuel to this speculation.

" Bach said the complexity of the Games had multiplied in the pandemic, and announced a "playbook" of measures, including social distancing and potential quarantines, intended to host them safely.

"We are fully concentrated on and committed to the successful and safe delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," he said.

"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message... I think it is too early to decide anything else," he added.

But Bach, who in November said he was "very, very confident" of holding the Olympics in front of fans, conceded that they could now take place behind closed doors.

"This I cannot tell you," he said, when asked if fans would be able to attend. "Our priority is to ensure safe Olympic Games and we will do whatever is needed to organise safe Olympic Games."

