UrduPoint.com

Bach Says Olympics Will Make China A Winter Sports Country

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Bach says Olympics will make China a winter sports country

Beijing, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday that the Beijing Games would "change the scale of winter sports forever".

Bach said the Olympics would spur a winter sports boom in China, a country not known for its mass participation in skiing or other winter pursuits.

On the eve of the opening ceremony in the capital, Bach told an IOC meeting: "China has already made history by passing the goal of engaging 300 million Chinese people in sport on snow and ice." He added: "Thousands of schools are teaching winter sports and the Olympic values.

"Today we can say: China is a winter sport country.

" The IOC has faced criticism from environmentalists for taking the Winter Games to China with the alpine skiing venue in Yanqing, an area north of the capital that often suffers drought, attracting particular scrutiny.

The Beijing Games, the second Olympics to be held during the coronavirus pandemic, are taking place in a strictly policed "bubble" to cut off teams, the media and the Chinese workforce looking after them from the outside world.

Bach added: "China will wholeheartedly present a simple, safe and exciting Olympic Games to the world.

"The world is expectant of China and China is ready. "

Related Topics

World Snow Sports China Drought Beijing Alpine Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

12 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>