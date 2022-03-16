Bacha Khan University Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins

The 3th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda got underway here at University Campus with male and female students wearing multi-colour costumes hailing from all 17 departments were taking part in 10 male and 8 female Games

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) ::The 3th edition of the Annual Day Sports Gala of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda got underway here at University Campus with male and female students wearing multi-colour costumes hailing from all 17 departments were taking part in 10 male and 8 female Games.

KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Fazle Shakoor Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. VC BKU Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmad, Deans of Arts Dr. Saleem Shah, Deans of Science Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Registrar Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed, Director Sports and former international athlete Shabana Khattak, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Addressing the function, the Provincial Law Minister said that it was welcome to hold positive activities like sports in educational institutions, including extra-curricular activities, as it would help the young generation to be healthy. He said, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body that is why the government has kept more focus on sports activities in the educational institutions.

He said"The world pays special attention to education and sports as it is one of the two areas which helps in creating awareness among the young generation and helps in building a healthy society. He said that the young generation is the better future of our tomorrow and guiding them is the top priority of the present government." Fazli Shakoor Khan said that the establishment of Bacha Khan University in this backward area of Palosay, Charsadda would be a milestone for the people of the area and the adjoining areas.

He said construction work on the academy block has been started for which the provincial government has allocated Rs. 1.84 billion. He said that the new campus would provide modern education to the students of Charsadda and its adjoining areas.

He said"Sports activities are very vital for human life that is why according to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Kamyab Jawan Sports Talent Hunt Drive has been started in which the youth of all Pakistan would not only play sports but opportunities would be given to them to come forward at national and international level.

" He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated huge amount of money for the development and promotion of sports and hoped that such activities would be continued in future also.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed on the occasion appreciated the efforts and endeavors of the Fazle Shakoor Khan and said that with his efforts, the occupation of 800 kanals of land of the University was handed over to the University which was vacated from "Qaza Mafia".

He said, work has also been started on the construction of modern gymnasiums and grounds for providing modern-day sports facilities to the students of this BKUC. He said that he was also thankful to the Governor KP Shah Farman for providing space of 192 kanals of land for the present University buildings free of cost.

Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed said that he was happy that Bacha Khan University was included in the list of best educational institutions of the country. "We worked as a team for the betterment of the organization. He thanked the Director Sports and former International Athlete Shabana Khattak and the Deans, members of the various faculties for their support," he said.

He said"The purpose of the Annual Sports Gala is to provide the best sporting facilities to the students so that they could come up and exhibit their hidden talent in various Games. The players will be taking part in 10 male and 8 female Games including cricket, football, futsal, volleybal, table tennis, badminton, athletics, tug of war. There were also athletics events including 60m, 100m, 200m, 4X60m relay, 4X100m relay, javelin, shot put, discus throw, and long jump as well."The ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Kaleem Ullah of the Computer Science Department, followed by the National Anthem and stunning March Past of the all 17 contingents. Besides a stunning gymnastic, karate display, the children of Aspire Grammar school Charsadda presented a welcome song, followed by traditional "Athern" and presentation of shields to the guests.