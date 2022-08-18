Bacha Khan University hosts Independence Day Tug-of-War

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::In connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan's independence, tug-of-war competitions were organized in Bacha Khan University under the auspices of Provincial Tug-of-War Association on Thursday.

The administration department won the first place, faculty staff took the second and Young Tigers came in third. The administration staff team had won the trophy by defeating the faculty staff by 2-1, while the Young Tigers bagged the third position by defeating the Red Lions 2-0.

Dr Bashir Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University distributed prizes to the athletes.

Former Vice Chancellor Ajamal Khan Islamia College Peshawar, former international athlete and Director sports Shabana Khattak, Hakeem Muhammad, Khalid Saeed, Saleem Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Mashwani, Amna, Technical Office and other notable personalities including Uzair Muhammad, Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Aslam and Karamullah were also present on the occasion.