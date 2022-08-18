UrduPoint.com

Bacha Khan University Hosts Independence Day Tug-of-War

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Bacha Khan University hosts Independence Day Tug-of-War

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::In connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan's independence, tug-of-war competitions were organized in Bacha Khan University under the auspices of Provincial Tug-of-War Association on Thursday.

The administration department won the first place, faculty staff took the second and Young Tigers came in third. The administration staff team had won the trophy by defeating the faculty staff by 2-1, while the Young Tigers bagged the third position by defeating the Red Lions 2-0.

Dr Bashir Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University distributed prizes to the athletes.

Former Vice Chancellor Ajamal Khan Islamia College Peshawar, former international athlete and Director sports Shabana Khattak, Hakeem Muhammad, Khalid Saeed, Saleem Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Mashwani, Amna, Technical Office and other notable personalities including Uzair Muhammad, Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Aslam and Karamullah were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Sports Young Independence

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

23 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.