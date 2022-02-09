UrduPoint.com

Bacha Khan University Students Perform Brilliantly In Women Sports Festival Charsadda

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly in Women Sports Festival Charsadda

The female athletes of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda geared up nicely in various Games part of the ongoing Women Sports Festival in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of district administration, District Sports Officer and Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The female athletes of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda geared up nicely in various Games part of the ongoing Women Sports Festival in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of district administration, District Sports Officer and Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports here on Wednesday.

The female players are second to none in academic activities as well as sports activities and Assistant Director Sports Bacha Khan University, Charsadda Shabana Khattak lauded the players. The female players thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Director Sports Shabana Khattak for actively participating in the Charsadda Sports Festival-2022 at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

Shabana Khattak, a former international athlete who represented Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in London, UK, said that whether the game is won or lost, it is commendable to provide such opportunities and to participate in them.

Charsadda Sports Festival 2022 Women's Sports, the athletes of various colleges of District Charsadda, Bacha Khan University, and players from various Tehsils in Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Throw Ball, Hockey, Athletics, Netball and Throw Ball.

Student teams are also participating in the festival in which Bacha Khan University players have won in football and won silver medals in the 800m race, and bronze medal in the 400m besides reaching semi-finals of the table tennis, badminton and hockey events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton London United Kingdom Charsadda Women Silver Bronze From Race

Recent Stories

Ulema assures district administration for implemen ..

Ulema assures district administration for implementation of Coronavirus vaccinat ..

9 seconds ago
 OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

56 minutes ago
 UK Defence Secretary Plans to Meet With Russia's S ..

UK Defence Secretary Plans to Meet With Russia's Shoigu on Friday - Embassy

10 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Says COVID-19 Isolation Rules Could B ..

UK's Johnson Says COVID-19 Isolation Rules Could Be Removed in 2 Weeks

12 seconds ago
 Corps Commanders' Conference pays tributes to mart ..

Corps Commanders' Conference pays tributes to martyrs for repulsing Balochistan ..

13 seconds ago
 King of Spain tests positive for Covid-19: royal p ..

King of Spain tests positive for Covid-19: royal palace

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>