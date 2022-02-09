Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly in Women Sports Festival Charsadda

The female athletes of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda geared up nicely in various Games part of the ongoing Women Sports Festival in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of district administration, District Sports Officer and Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The female athletes of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda geared up nicely in various Games part of the ongoing Women Sports Festival in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the aegis of district administration, District Sports Officer and Directorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports here on Wednesday.

The female players are second to none in academic activities as well as sports activities and Assistant Director Sports Bacha Khan University, Charsadda Shabana Khattak lauded the players. The female players thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Director Sports Shabana Khattak for actively participating in the Charsadda Sports Festival-2022 at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

Shabana Khattak, a former international athlete who represented Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in London, UK, said that whether the game is won or lost, it is commendable to provide such opportunities and to participate in them.

Charsadda Sports Festival 2022 Women's Sports, the athletes of various colleges of District Charsadda, Bacha Khan University, and players from various Tehsils in Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Throw Ball, Hockey, Athletics, Netball and Throw Ball.

Student teams are also participating in the festival in which Bacha Khan University players have won in football and won silver medals in the 800m race, and bronze medal in the 400m besides reaching semi-finals of the table tennis, badminton and hockey events.