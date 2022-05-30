UrduPoint.com

Bacha White Wins Chief Of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Bacha Khan White Hockey Club defeated Kodo Safar to win the Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Bannu Hockey Tournament being played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Bacha Khan White Hockey Club defeated Kodo Safar to win the Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Bannu Hockey Tournament being played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Tehsil Member Malik Shakeel Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Swat Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Former District Sports Officer Habibullah Khan, District Hockey Association President Muhammad Younis, Secretary Azeem Bacha, Coach Barkat Ali, Former Secretary Hockey Association Rafiullah and Irfan Javed were also present.

The final was played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium where Samiullah of Bacha Khan White scored a goal in the 14th minute to give the team the lead. Bacha Khan Club players missed many opportunities.

