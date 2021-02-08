Bad weather delays opening of World Ski Championships

The opening event of the World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, the women's alpine combined, was cancelled Monday because of heavy snow, organisers said

"Due to the heavy snowfall today women's @cortina2021 alpine combined is cancelled," the international ski federation (FIS) said.

Information about the rescheduling of the event, which incorporates a slalom and super-G, will follow, FIS added.

The women and men's super-G events are scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the men's combined on Wednesday, when the weather forecast is also not good.