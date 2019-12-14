UrduPoint.com
Badminton Ace Momota Closes On 11th Title Of The Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Kento Momota eased into the semi-finals of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals on Friday as the peerless Japanese goes after an 11th title of the year.

The world number one swatted aside Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-14, 21-14 for his third victory on the bounce in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The 25-year-old is having a spectacular 2019, his run of tournament wins includes the world championships, and will be clear favourite against Taiwan's 19th-ranked Wang Tzu-wei.

Also into Saturday's last four is the reigning Olympic champion and home hope Chen Long, who faces Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Former number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark bowed out after retiring from his match against Ginting complaining of a strained right hamstring muscle and pain in his groin.

In the women's draw, world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan sealed her place in the semi-finals after defeating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 21-9.

"I made some mistakes in my first match that I shouldn't have so I tried to reduce my errors today," said Tai, who plays Nozomi Okuhara of Japan next.

"I had a fall yesterday and was a little hurt but I recovered well for today.

"I won the Dubai season-ending tournament twice (2014 and 2016), I liked the trophy.

"I hope I can win here as well because I like this trophy too."The other women's semi-final is between China's Chen Yufei and another Japanese, Akane Yamaguchi.

