UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badminton Asia Championships Moved From Wuhan To Manila Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:57 PM

Badminton Asia Championships moved from Wuhan to Manila over virus

Next month's Badminton Asia Championships have been moved out of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Wednesday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Next month's Badminton Asia Championships have been moved out of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Wednesday.

Numerous sports events have been cancelled, postponed or moved in recent weeks all over the world because of the deadly virus.

China, where the virus emerged in December and where more than 2,900 people have died, has been hardest hit with all sports stopped.

The Asia Championships will be staged in Manila on April 21-26.

"Badminton Asia (BA) together with Philippine Badminton Association has been working closely to ensure visa approval for player and officials' entry into Manila for all participants in this important and prestigious Championship," BA said in a statement.

The coronavirus has forced the postponement or cancellation of several badminton tournaments, disrupting the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

World Sports Badminton Died Wuhan Tokyo Manila April December Visa Olympics All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health offi ..

1 minute ago

Artists asked govt to follow cultural policy in Pe ..

1 minute ago

Anti dengue teams to be strengthen with new man po ..

2 minutes ago

Car sale, production fell by 43.92%, 46.08% respec ..

2 minutes ago

Police Boost Patrols Near Mosques in New Zealand's ..

2 minutes ago

A body was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.