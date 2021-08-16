Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Council

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen thanks DSC for their support in his preparations for the Olympics and announces decision to shift his base to Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) Viktor Axelsen, the new Olympic men’s badminton champion, visited Dubai Sports Complex on Monday to celebrate his success at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and looking ahead, the Denmark world No 2 announced his plans to make Dubai his training-base as he tries to add more silverware to a trophy cabinet that already boasts the 2017 World Championship crown alongside the Olympic gold, and two BWF Dubai Superseries Finals as well as eight BWF World Tour titles.

Axelsen, 27, became the first non-Asian man to win the Olympic badminton singles title since 1996 when he defeated Chinese defending champion Chen Long 21-15, 21-12 in the Tokyo final earlier this month. He followed in the footsteps of compatriot Poul-Erik Hoyer-Larsen, the current president of Badminton World Federation, who was the last non-Asian Olympic men’s badminton champion, having defeating China’s Dong Jiong 15-12, 15-10 for gold at the Atlanta Games.

After his triumph in Tokyo, Axelsen had thanked Dubai Sports Council for their support during his preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and Hamdan Sports Complex, and he had promised to visit the Council to celebrate his triumph.

True to his word, he came to Dubai Sports Council on Monday, with his glistening gold-medal around his neck, and was received by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, and other officials of the Council.

Welcoming Axelsen, His Excellency Saeed Hareb took him on a tour of the Council’s office and watched the Olympic champion hit a few on a specially-created badminton court in the atrium, before the Dane came back to celebrate his triumph by cutting a giant cake, which was designed in the shape of his gold medal.

“I am here to celebrate my Olympic gold medal,” said Axelsen. “I have had a really good time here in Dubai Sports Council today. They are always really supportive and I have been really enjoying being here.

“I want to thank Dubai Sports Council and Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and everyone for their full support.

Every time I have been here, the support has been amazing, and I have really enjoyed it. I have been able to focus on my training and enjoying my life here.”

Axelsen first came to Dubai in 2015, to take part in the BWF Dubai Superseries Finals, and he immediately fell in love with the city. He reached the men’s final of the Dubai Superseries that year, losing to Japan’s Kento Momota in the final after a stunning win over Chinese top-seed Chen Long in the semis.

Axelsen, however, came back to win the Dubai Superseries Finals men’s crown in 2016 and 2017, and he has remained a frequent visitor since, choosing Dubai and NAS Sports Complex to prepare for his Olympic gold bid in Tokyo.

“When I first played here in 2015, I reached the final. And then in 2016 and 2017, at the Hamdan Sports Complex, I won the Super Series final twice,” he said. “So Dubai has been a special place for me since I got here for the first time. I am really thankful and really happy to be here every time, and the opportunity for practise and preparation has been amazing.

“When I came here for the first time in 2015, I quickly realised how many good opportunities were here and how professional everything is, and the help and support I have received at NAS Sports Complex has been amazing.

“That’s why it has been easy for me to spend some time here. I have had opportunities to not only focus 100 per cent on my training, but also enjoy my life here. You have to be happy outside the court to perform well.”

Knowing all the perks that come with staying in Dubai, for both his life on the court and off it, Axelsen has decided to shift his base to Dubai as he plans for more conquests in the future.

“I am aiming to spend more time here, and training whenever possible,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I want to get even better.

“So I am really looking forward to spending some more time here in the future and train at NAS Sports Complex. The surroundings and everything are top notch, and I can really focus on getting even better. So yeah, looking forward to the future.”