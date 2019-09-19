UrduPoint.com
Badminton Championship From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:56 AM

Badminton championship from Friday

Divisional Boys Badminton Championship will be held here at Al-Fateh Sports Complex from September 20 to 22

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Divisional Boys Badminton Championship will be held here at Al-Fateh sports Complex from September 20 to 22.

More than 100 badminton players were expected to join the single and double events, informed Divisional Sports Officer, Muhammad Tariq Nazeer.

