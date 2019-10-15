Badminton competitions among girls held at Jhang

Badminton competitions were held among girls of schools and colleges under the auspices of Population Welfare department

JHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Badminton competitions were held among girls of schools and colleges under the auspices of Population Welfare department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Joyea was the chief guest on the occasion who gave away prizes and shields among the position holder students.

Addressing the participants, he said that girls should take part in all sport events to achieve the glory.

He said the government was taking keen interest in providing sports facilities both for men and women.