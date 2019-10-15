UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badminton Competitions Among Girls Held At Jhang

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:21 PM

Badminton competitions among girls held at Jhang

Badminton competitions were held among girls of schools and colleges under the auspices of Population Welfare department

JHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Badminton competitions were held among girls of schools and colleges under the auspices of Population Welfare department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Joyea was the chief guest on the occasion who gave away prizes and shields among the position holder students.

Addressing the participants, he said that girls should take part in all sport events to achieve the glory.

He said the government was taking keen interest in providing sports facilities both for men and women.

Related Topics

Sports Population Welfare Badminton Women All Government

Recent Stories

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

26 minutes ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

26 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

29 minutes ago

IPU Third Standing Committee on Democracy approves ..

41 minutes ago

FNC participates in IPU Sustainable Development Co ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.