UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badminton King Momota Faces Two Months Out After Fatal Car Crash

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Badminton king Momota faces two months out after fatal car crash

Badminton world number one Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a car crash that killed his driver just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Badminton world number one Kento Momota could be out for two months after being injured in a car crash that killed his driver just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising in the accident near Kuala Lumpur but is aiming to return at the All England Championships on March 11, said Kinji Zeniya, secretary general of Japan's Badminton Association on Tuesday.

Zeniya told reporters that Momota, who won a record 11 titles last year had "extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics" this year in Tokyo but urged Japan's home gold medal hope to take time to recuperate fully.

"I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard and without being impatient," said Zeniya.

Momota has been in hospital since Monday following the crash with a slow-moving lorry as his party were driving to the airport.

The driver was killed at the scene while Momota received cuts to his face and bruising all over his body, Zeniya said, denying previous reports that he had broken his nose and chin.

An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official were also injured.

Momota will return to Japan on Wednesday, Zeniya said, and would receive further medical checks.

"Cuts will be healed, but what will happen to the bruising later? I know injuries from car accidents can emerge after some time," Zeniya said.

The accident came after the dominant Japanese star began his 2020 season in style Sunday with victory over Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur.

Momota enjoyed unrivalled success in 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Championships, a dramatic turnaround for a player who had been banned for gambling in 2016.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Badminton Driver Car Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Japan Malaysia Denmark March Sunday 2016 2019 2020 Gold Olympics All From Best Asia Coach Airport

Recent Stories

EGA attains highest-ever Emiratisation rate, focus ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC Empl ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed to Sign Agreement ..

2 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Norway join hands to ..

2 minutes ago

“Yes, Colonel Rahim is a spy backed by a network ..

56 minutes ago

Minister of Culture receives Japan&#039;s first la ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.