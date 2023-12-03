Badminton League for Person with Different Abilities held in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Fawad and compliance with the policy of provincial government regarding the celebration of International Day for Persons with Different Abilities, District sports Officer Dir Lower Ibrar Ahmad arranged Badminton Championship at Badminton Hall Mayar Tehsil Samarbagh here Sunday.

On the occasion, leaders of the Persons with Different Abilities Muhammad Rehman, Hayat Muhammad, Abdur Raziq were present and players from all over the district participated in the event.

The District Sports Officer distributed trophies, medals and awarded cash prizes to the winner and runners-up teams.

