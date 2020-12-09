UrduPoint.com
Badminton Star Momota Announces Return To Competition

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's badminton world number one Kento Momota on Wednesday announced his long-awaited return to competition, nearly a year after suffering serious injuries in a car crash, as he begins his bid for home glory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Momota will compete at the All-Japan national championships in Tokyo in late December before playing in the Thailand Open early in January, following a difficult year in which he feared his career might be over after fracturing his eye socket in the accident.

"It's been almost a year since my last international tournament," said Momota, who was hurt in January when the vehicle taking him to Kuala Lumpur airport -- just hours after he won the Malaysia Masters -- was involved in an accident that killed his driver.

"First I have the All-Japan championships and I want to concentrate on that, but I'm really looking forward to playing against the best international players.

"I'm nervous but I'm really looking forward to it."

