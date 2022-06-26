Badminton Summer Training Camp concludes in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Badminton Summer Training Camp under the auspices of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has come to an end in Abbottabad with two international coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah imparted training and coaching for 15-day.

More than 20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players trained under the supervision of qualified coaches Chairman Sajjad Ghauri was the chief guest who distributed certificates among the players along with Syed Masoom Shah, President Abbottabad Traders, Coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah among others.

Addressing the function on the occasion, Sajjad Ghauri said that the organization of Summer Badminton Camp is a welcome step of the Directorate General Sports as it will benefit not only the national champion players but also the newcomers and the youngsters.

There will be opportunities for learning, he said, adding that such campuses should be set up so that new players can emerge. On this occasion, International Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah said that our aim is to focus new talent on basic techniques. The new talent will help to showcase their talent. Among the camp players, U13 champion Najam Al-Saqib, U15 Junaid Ahmad, U16, Hashir, 17U Mohammad Zaid and 20 other players are participating. He thanked DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan for organizing the camp with special interest.