Badminton Summer Training Camp in Abbottabad enters final phase

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) ::The 15-day Badminton Summer Training Camp is in full swing in Abbottabad in collaboration with Directorate General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Abbottabad and District Badminton Association Abbottabad here at indoor hall on Tuesday.

Director Development Saleem Raza and Tehsil Chairman Malik Junaid Tanoli also paid their visit to the camp currently in progress under two international coaches Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah, both qualified international coaches from Malaysia.

A good number of kids of different ages including U11, U12, U13, U15, U16 and U17 are part of the camps which are in progress in two different sessions – morning and evening. In the morning there are more concentration on physical training and in the even the camp trainees have to go through rigorous drills at the net, courts and game training, Muhammad Nadeem, who also coach national team players, told APP on phone.

He said they held such training camps in Swat and now Abbottabad and have planned more in other divisional headquarters to search out new talent and ensure them due opportunities of international coaching at the door steps so that they could be able to shine at national and international levels.

He said they are imparting basics of badminton while the main focus is on physical strength that is lacking in our players mostly, Hayat Ullah, a qualified physical trainer, said.

Training Badminton Basic Skills and Matches were organized and special tips were given in practical. Nadeem said that by organizing sports, youth are attracted towards positive activities by avoiding many evils and new talent will emerge and learning opportunities will be provided.

Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah presented shirts and souvenirs to the guests on the occasion while Mohammad Saleem Raza presented racquets to the children currently under training.