Badminton Talent Hunt coaching camp begins in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :District Sports Officer Haripur Faisal Javed formally inaugurated a Badminton Talent Hunt Coaching and Training Camp at the main indoor hall of the Haripur Sports Complex here on Thursday.

International badminton coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah have been requested for supervising the camp wherein more than 50 boys and girls in the age of 10 to 16 are taking part. Talking to APP on phone, Faisal Javed, who is also acting as football coach, said that the aim and objective of the camp is to search out new talent.

He said, the talent hunt and coaching and training camps have been started in the first phase wherein such camps would be organized in other Games as well including table tennis, volleyball and martial Arts.

He said to promote sports in the districts such camps have been set up on the directives of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and find new talent, wherein qualified international coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah are imparting coaching and basic training to the junior players.

According to the details, DSO Faisal Javed, recently posted in District Haripur, has started revolutionary initiatives in the field of sports in Haripur District of Hazara Region, for which an excellent program has been formulated.

Under this program, basic training in sports will be imparted to all the children including those studying in schools across the district. In this regard, District Sports Officer Faisal Javed said that he himself has been a player and coach. Until then they can't move forward, that is why we started the first training camp and with the grace of Almighty Allah the second phase of the camps will be held in other Games as well. Coach Nadeem Khan said that a large number of children are undergoing training in the badminton training camp in Haripur and likewise, Peshawar, Mardan and Charsadda, Haripur will also have talented badminton players.