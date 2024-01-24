Badminton Tournament Held At South Punjab Police Office
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Badminton tournament was held at South Punjab police office here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Badminton tournament was held at South Punjab police office here on Wednesday.
Additional Inspector General South Punjab Masood-ul- Hassan was the chief guest.
AIG Investigation Javed Iqbal Khan, personal secretary Javed Ali Asim, personal staff officer Mohammad Irshad Inspector and Nazr Mohammad Inspector were also present on this occasion.
Two teams qualified for final after winning pool matches in badminton doubles.
In team A, AIG Operations South Punjab Arslan Zahid and Deputy PRO Rana Muhammad Asif while Traffic Warden Adil Mushtaq and computer operator Azam Qayyum were included in team B.
Team A which included AIG Operation Arsalan Zahid and Muhammad Asif won match with two goals against zero.
AIG Operation Arslan Zahid won the final of Badminton Singles from 2-0 from Adil Mushtaq.
Speaking on this occasion, Additional IG South Punjab Masood-ul- Hassan, said that sports was an important component for spending a healthy life. He said that such activities should be organized in future to promote sports activity and boost the morale of the young players of the area. Later, prizes were distributed among the winning teams.
APP/sak
