Open Menu

Badminton Tournament Held At South Punjab Police Office

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office

Badminton tournament was held at South Punjab police office here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Badminton tournament was held at South Punjab police office here on Wednesday.

Additional Inspector General South Punjab Masood-ul- Hassan was the chief guest.

AIG Investigation Javed Iqbal Khan, personal secretary Javed Ali Asim, personal staff officer Mohammad Irshad Inspector and Nazr Mohammad Inspector were also present on this occasion.

Two teams qualified for final after winning pool matches in badminton doubles.

In team A, AIG Operations South Punjab Arslan Zahid and Deputy PRO Rana Muhammad Asif while Traffic Warden Adil Mushtaq and computer operator Azam Qayyum were included in team B.

Team A which included AIG Operation Arsalan Zahid and Muhammad Asif won match with two goals against zero.

AIG Operation Arslan Zahid won the final of Badminton Singles from 2-0 from Adil Mushtaq.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional IG South Punjab Masood-ul- Hassan, said that sports was an important component for spending a healthy life. He said that such activities should be organized in future to promote sports activity and boost the morale of the young players of the area. Later, prizes were distributed among the winning teams.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Police Sports Punjab Badminton Arslan Traffic Young From

Recent Stories

Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged ..

Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Care ..

2 minutes ago
 Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior mini ..

Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry

5 minutes ago
 Sugar mill sealed over default on payment

Sugar mill sealed over default on payment

2 minutes ago
 Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright tra ..

Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS

5 minutes ago
 Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security me ..

Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections

5 minutes ago
 Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanak ..

Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show

15 minutes ago
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set t ..

The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place

17 minutes ago
 Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m ..

Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered

14 minutes ago
 Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziris ..

Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziristan

5 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation ..

Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on ..

5 minutes ago
 CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar

CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar

5 minutes ago
 Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket a ..

Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket academy coach

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports