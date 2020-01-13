UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badminton World Number One Momota Hurt In Malaysia Crash: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Badminton world number one Momota hurt in Malaysia crash: report

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Badminton world number one Kento Momota was among four people lightly injured in a crash in Malaysia on Monday which left their driver dead, reports said, hours after he won the Malaysia Masters tournament.

The accident happened in the early hours on a major highway as the group headed for Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a van, official news agency Bernama reported.

The vehicle crashed into the back of a lorry, which was travelling slowly, and the driver died at the scene, the agency said.

"The victim's body and all the injured were sent to" hospital in administrative capital Putrajaya, fire and rescue department senior official Norazam Khamis was cited as saying.

The fire and rescue department did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the identity of the others hurt was not immediately clear.

Momota had been in Kuala Lumpur to take part in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament.

He won easily on Sunday, defeating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 in a boost for his Tokyo Olympics preparations.

The 25-year-old Japanese enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire World Badminton Driver Vehicle Died Tokyo Putrajaya Kuala Lumpur Van Malaysia Denmark Sunday 2019 Olympics All Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.