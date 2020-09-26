UrduPoint.com
Badminton World Tour Postponed To 2021

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:07 PM

The Asian leg of the 2020 badminton world tour scheduled for November has been moved until next year in Bangkok, officials said, in the latest disruption to the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kuala Lumpu (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):The Asian leg of the 2020 badminton world tour scheduled for November has been moved until next year in Bangkok, officials said, in the latest disruption to the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport has seen international matches called off throughout the year as authorities around the world restrict movement and public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Badminton World Federation said three tournaments under the tour were now scheduled to be played back-to-back in mid-January, with the finals at the end of the month.

It said the Asian leg of the games originally planned for November were no longer "viable" and decided the Asian leg of the tour should be played in Thailand.

"The January dates provide BWF with the best possible opportunity to resume and complete the HSBC BWF World Tour for 2020 as part of our return to international badminton," it said in a statement late Friday.

Two of the tour's Super 1000 tournaments will begin on January 12 and 19, with the finals to be played on the 27th and ending on the 31st.

The news comes as the sport's bosses around Asia elected not to take part in the Thomas and Uber Cup matches set for October, with the event in Denmark called off last week.

The Cup has been postponed three times this year and will not take place until 2021.

Next month's Denmark Open is the only top-level event confirmed on this year's calendar.

