This year's badminton Swiss Open and European Championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :This year's badminton Swiss Open and European Championships have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday.

Both tournaments had already been suspended, with the European Championships originally scheduled to start in March in Kiev.

The BWF said that Ukraine had agreed to host the 2021 edition instead.

Spanish star Carolina Marin won her fourth European title in 2018 in Huelva and was set to bid for a record-extending fifth gold medal.

The Swiss Open had also been due to start in March.