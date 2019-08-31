Badshah retains his title

Defending Champion Badshah Phelwan Khan once again proved his mettle as he outclassed his mighty opponent Chris Masters in the final of the Ring of Pakistan (ROP) International Wrestling Competition here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Defending Champion Badshah Phelwan Khan once again proved his mettle as he outclassed his mighty opponent Chris Masters in the final of the Ring of Pakistan (ROP) International Wrestling Competition here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

The Pakistan-born French held control from the off and did not allow his opponent to settle down anywhere in the fixture. However, Chris finished second in the mega event.

The 25-year-old wrestler Badshah who devoted his win to Pakistan won the hearts of his Pakistanis fans. Earlier, when the Pakistan-origin boxer proceeded towards the ring, the Jinnah Stadium roared with Pakistan Zindabad slogans. After his win, the people once again rose from their seats, giving a huge round of applause to him.

Besides Chris Masters, Tiny Iron, Drake Destroyer, Badshah Khan, So Cal Val, Armitis, Pakistan top wrestlers and World Beach Games Champion Inam Butt and Tayyab are also part of the show.

The ROP Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah Kazmi had already devoted the 2019 edition to the cause of Kashmir, saying Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the international wrestlers stand by the people of Kashmir.

The three-day event was a family event packed with world class entertainment including professional wrestling, music, Strong-Man-Competition, food and lots of fun.

Before the inception of ROP, there was no formal body to promote wrestling in Pakistan.

The team at ROP has successfully structured a platform for wrestling fans and athletes and is working in accordance with international standards to develop and promote wrestling in Pakistan.