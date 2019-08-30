UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Defending Champion Badshah Phelwan Khan once again won the hearts of his Pakistanis fans when on late Thursday he outclassed his mighty opponents Mike D Drake and Tiny Iron in the bouts of Ring of Pakistan (ROP) International Wrestling Competition here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Defending Champion Badshah Phelwan Khan once again won the hearts of his Pakistanis fans when on late Thursday he outclassed his mighty opponents Mike D Drake and Tiny Iron in the bouts of Ring of Pakistan (ROP) International Wrestling Competition here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

The Pakistan-born French held control from the off and did not allow his opponents to settle down anywhere in the fixture. The 25-year-old wrestler is set to take on some other international wrestlers on late Friday, the last day of the International Wrestling completion.

Badshah devoted his wins to Pakistan. Earlier, when the Pakistan-origin boxer proceeded towards the ring, the Jinnah Stadium roared with Pakistan Zindabad slogans. After his wins, the people once again rose from their seats, giving a huge round of applause to him.

Besides Chris Masters, Tiny Iron, Drake Destroyer, Badshah Khan, So Cal Val, Armitis, Pakistan top wrestlers and World Beach Games Champion Inam Butt and Tayyab are also part of the show.

The ROP Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah Kazmi had already devoted the 2019 edition to the cause of Kashmir, saying Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the international wrestlers stand by the people of Kashmir.

The three-day event to conclude on August 30 is a family event packed with world class entertainment including professional wrestling, music, Strong-Man-Competition, food and lots of fun.

ROP was founded with the aim of promoting wrestling. Before the inception of ROP, there was no formal body to promote wrestling in Pakistan.

The team at ROP has successfully structured a platform for wrestling fans and athletes and is working in accordance with international standards to develop and promote wrestling in Pakistan.

