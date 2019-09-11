Bagging medals at international junior level, a positive development: Arif Hassan

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan on Wednesday said that winning of medals in international events at junior level was positive development for promotion of sports in the country and also encourages the young players of the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan on Wednesday said that winning of medals in international events at junior level was positive development for promotion of sports in the country and also encourages the young players of the country.

Talking to bronze medal winner of All Hassan Open Taekwondo Championship Saad Asif and position holder of Baseball 5 Coaching Seminar which held in Malaysia Shiraz Asif, he said that representing Pakistan at the international level sports events was the dream of every player, according to a statement issued here.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan said that players like Saad and Shiraz were the pride of the country.

POA President said that performance of players was dependent on their physical fitness in the current era. These players would spend disciplined life with sportsmanship spirit if provided sports related environment in their homes and educational institutions.

The national players bagged 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in the 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship.