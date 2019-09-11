UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bagging Medals At International Junior Level, A Positive Development: Arif Hassan

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:37 PM

Bagging medals at international junior level, a positive development: Arif Hassan

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan on Wednesday said that winning of medals in international events at junior level was positive development for promotion of sports in the country and also encourages the young players of the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan on Wednesday said that winning of medals in international events at junior level was positive development for promotion of sports in the country and also encourages the young players of the country.

Talking to bronze medal winner of All Hassan Open Taekwondo Championship Saad Asif and position holder of Baseball 5 Coaching Seminar which held in Malaysia Shiraz Asif, he said that representing Pakistan at the international level sports events was the dream of every player, according to a statement issued here.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan said that players like Saad and Shiraz were the pride of the country.

POA President said that performance of players was dependent on their physical fitness in the current era. These players would spend disciplined life with sportsmanship spirit if provided sports related environment in their homes and educational institutions.

The national players bagged 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in the 7th All Hassan International Open Taekwondo Championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Young Shiraz Malaysia Silver Olympics Bronze All

Recent Stories

Health dept rejects reports about dengue outbreak

50 seconds ago

One person dies every 40 seconds from Suicide: WHO ..

52 seconds ago

Ethiopia Hopes to Boost Trade Relations with Russi ..

53 seconds ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the jewel in Pakistan domesti ..

38 minutes ago

DG Rangers Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court converts death sentence of murder ac ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.