UrduPoint.com

Bagh Stallions Beats Mirpur Royals

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Bagh Stallions beats Mirpur Royals

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Bagh Stallions successfully defended the target of 212 runs in fourth match of KPL 2021 where they had a challenge of beating Mirpur Royals on Sunday.

A match winning knock of Shan Masood and allround performance by Amir Yamin helped Stallions register their second victory in KPL.

Mirpur Royals won the toss and elected to ball first but the decision backfired as opposition came hard at Royals.

Zeeshan Malik was an early loss to Stallions but captain Shan Masood built a 90 runs partnership alongside young Rohail Nazir who scored 36 off 28 in this 2nd wicket stand with the skipper. Shan Masood was joined by Asad Shafiq after Rohail's dismissal and both produced a 51 runs stand before Shan got out for 78 off 45.

Asad Shafiq also played a fantastic inning of 54 off 23 and sent the ball over the rop for 4 times. An outstanding 30 runs inning of Amir Yamin at the back end of the inning helped Stallions post 211/ 6 in 20 overs.

Salman Irshad remained the prominent bowler of the inning as he got 3 wickets for 47 runs.

Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Akhlaq kept the game in balance as both scored 57 off 34 and 68 off 39 respectively to produced a 110 runs partnership at the 2nd wicket. After Sharjeel got out, the following middle order batsmen could not score with the required run-rate as Khushdil Shah scored 12 off 12 and Shoaib Malik 11 off 11. When Amad Butt also lost his wicket for a golden duck in the 16th over of the inning, Stallions got themselves in the perfect position to defend their 212 runs target. Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif got 2'2 wickets each but the most decent spell of 4 overs was of Amir Yamin who conceded just 19 runs in his 4 overs and came up with an early breakthrough as well at the start of the inning. Due to his allround performance, Amir Yamin was the man of the match of game 04 between Bagh Stallions and Mirpur Royals.

Related Topics

Young Man Mirpur Bagh Asad Shafiq Shan Masood Shoaib Malik Amad Butt Sunday Gold Post Opposition

Recent Stories

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

11 minutes ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

11 minutes ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

4 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.