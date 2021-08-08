Bagh Stallions beats Mirpur Royals

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Bagh Stallions successfully defended the target of 212 runs in fourth match of KPL 2021 where they had a challenge of beating Mirpur Royals on Sunday.

A match winning knock of Shan Masood and allround performance by Amir Yamin helped Stallions register their second victory in KPL.

Mirpur Royals won the toss and elected to ball first but the decision backfired as opposition came hard at Royals.

Zeeshan Malik was an early loss to Stallions but captain Shan Masood built a 90 runs partnership alongside young Rohail Nazir who scored 36 off 28 in this 2nd wicket stand with the skipper. Shan Masood was joined by Asad Shafiq after Rohail's dismissal and both produced a 51 runs stand before Shan got out for 78 off 45.

Asad Shafiq also played a fantastic inning of 54 off 23 and sent the ball over the rop for 4 times. An outstanding 30 runs inning of Amir Yamin at the back end of the inning helped Stallions post 211/ 6 in 20 overs.

Salman Irshad remained the prominent bowler of the inning as he got 3 wickets for 47 runs.

Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Akhlaq kept the game in balance as both scored 57 off 34 and 68 off 39 respectively to produced a 110 runs partnership at the 2nd wicket. After Sharjeel got out, the following middle order batsmen could not score with the required run-rate as Khushdil Shah scored 12 off 12 and Shoaib Malik 11 off 11. When Amad Butt also lost his wicket for a golden duck in the 16th over of the inning, Stallions got themselves in the perfect position to defend their 212 runs target. Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif got 2'2 wickets each but the most decent spell of 4 overs was of Amir Yamin who conceded just 19 runs in his 4 overs and came up with an early breakthrough as well at the start of the inning. Due to his allround performance, Amir Yamin was the man of the match of game 04 between Bagh Stallions and Mirpur Royals.