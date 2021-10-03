Bagnaia ends Marquez seven-pole streak at Austin

Austin, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Italy's Francesco Bagnaia, riding a Ducati, claimed his third successive MotoGP pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday.

Bagnaia also ended six-time world champion Marc Marquez's run of seven successive poles at the circuit.

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha, and Marquez, on a Honda, complete the front row for Sunday's race, the 15th of the season.

Quartararo, 22, bidding to become France's first MotoGP world champion, has won five races this season and has a 48-point lead over Bagnaia.

However, the in-form Italian has captured the last two races.