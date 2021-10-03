UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Ends Marquez Seven-pole Streak At Austin

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Bagnaia ends Marquez seven-pole streak at Austin

Austin, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Italy's Francesco Bagnaia, riding a Ducati, claimed his third successive MotoGP pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday.

Bagnaia also ended six-time world champion Marc Marquez's run of seven successive poles at the circuit.

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo, on a Yamaha, and Marquez, on a Honda, complete the front row for Sunday's race, the 15th of the season.

Quartararo, 22, bidding to become France's first MotoGP world champion, has won five races this season and has a 48-point lead over Bagnaia.

However, the in-form Italian has captured the last two races.

Related Topics

World France Honda Lead Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

1 hour ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

1 hour ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

2 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

1 hour ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.