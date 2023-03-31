UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Eyes Landmark Argentina Win As MotoGP Laments Fallen Stars

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Bagnaia eyes landmark Argentina win as MotoGP laments fallen stars

Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :World MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia targets a first Ducati win in Argentina on Sunday in a drastically reduced grid stripped of four riders injured in the chaotic season-opener in Portugal.

Bagnaia secured maximum points in the Algarve courtesy of winning both the inaugural sprint race and the showpiece event.

The 26-year-old Italian kept his head while a series of rivals crashed and collided.

His Ducati factory teammate Enea Bastianini is missing from Argentina after suffering a broken shoulder blade.

Spanish veteran Pol Espargaro is facing a lengthy absence due to a bruised lung and fractures to his jaw and spine following a crash in practice.

Six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez is out after undergoing a fifth surgery in less than three years following his spectacular collision with Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira.

Marquez, 30, and a three-time winner in Argentina, needed the operation to repair damage to his right hand.

The Spanish star, roundly jeered by the Portuguese crowd in the aftermath of the incident with Oliveira, will also have to serve a double long-lap penalty at his next race in the United States.

That penalty has, however, been referred to the sport's court of appeal.

The luckless Oliveira is sidelined due to a leg injury sustained in the accident leaving Sunday's grid reduced to 18 from 22.

For Bagnaia, Sunday brings a chance to deliver a first win at Termas de Rio Hondo for Ducati.

The circuit is one of just three at which the Italian team has never triumphed.

There are promising omens -- it was in Argentina last year that Aprilia, courtesy of Aleix Espargaro, celebrated their first MotoGP win.

"I am really curious to see what happens as Ducati has never won here," said Bagnaia on Thursday.

"We haven't tested at the track but I am sure we can demonstrate our potential." He added: "Last week everything was perfect, and I hope the same will happen here in Argentina.

"In any case, I'm optimistic: my feelings with the bike are incredible, so I'm convinced that I can perform in any conditions." One of those conditions will be wet-weather racing, especially for Friday practice when rain is forecast.

One of Bagnaia's main challengers is expected to be Aprilia's Maverick Vinales who won the Argentina Grand Prix on a Yamaha in 2017.

Vinales was second last weekend in Portugal.

France's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion, was only eighth in Portugal on a Yamaha and declared the Argentine circuit as "not my favourite".

"But I think we can do a good job. We know there's not a lot of grip here so we have to work around that."For Quartararo, the most pressing issue for Yamaha is its qualifying pace.

"That's where we have the most problems. So we have to progress because if we start from the first or second row, we can fight for the podium," he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Job Progress Same Argentina Portugal United States Sunday 2017 Event From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

2 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

1 hour ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

1 hour ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

1 hour ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.