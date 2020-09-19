UrduPoint.com
Bagnaia Fastest In Emilia-Romagna MotoGP Third Practice

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:29 PM

Bagnaia fastest in Emilia-Romagna MotoGP third practice

Francesco Bagnaia set the fastest time in Saturday's third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, ahead of the Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo

Misano Adriatico,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Francesco Bagnaia set the fastest time in Saturday's third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, ahead of the Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

The Italian who rides for Ducati's satellite team Pramac, clocked an impressive 1 min 31.127sec, half a second quicker than the best time in Friday's two sessions set by South African Brad Binder of KTM.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken arm he suffered in the opening race.

Best times in the third practice session for the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP at Misano1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 1min 31.127sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.058sec, 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.232, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.302, 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.499, 6. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.553, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.574, 8. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.626, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.633, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.699, 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.733, 12. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia-Gresini) 0.763, 13. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.767

