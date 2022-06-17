Bagnaia sets new Sachsenring record in German Moto GP practice

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia blazed around Sachsenring in a new track record Friday as he dominated the first two free practice sessions at the German MotoGP

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Italy's Francesco Bagnaia blazed around Sachsenring in a new track record Friday as he dominated the first two free practice sessions at the German MotoGP.

Ducati lenovo rider Bagnaia clocked 1 minute, 20.018 seconds.

Fellow Italian Luca Marini was second fastest at 0.115sec, with Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Jack Miller third at 0.193 in preparation for Sunday's race where record temperatures of 35 degrees are expected in Saxony.

"I enjoyed every lap that I did today," said Bagnaia who has made the podium just once in Germany when he finished third in Moto2 in 2017.

Current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France was seventh fastest on the 3.7km-long circuit at 0.381sec.

Spain's Aleix Espargaro, on an Aprilia, second overall in the standings, was fourth fastest ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac, who was on pole at the Sachsenring last year.

"I am satisfied, the performance is good and I hope that I'll progress in terms of pace to prepare for the race and also think about the podium," said Zarco.

Earlier Friday, the factory Ducatis of Miller and Bagnaia had dominated the first practice session which was marked by several crashes.

Spain's Pol Espargaro of Honda came off twice and was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks before being allowed to resume in the second session.

His compatriot Alex Rins of Suzuki also crashed during first practice.

Currently seventh in the world championship, the Spaniard broke his wrist in a dramatic crash involving Bagnaia and Takaaki Nakagami at the Catalonia MotoGP last time out.

Despite pain, Rins was still 11th fastest.

Top practice times:1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1.20:018, 2. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 0.115, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.193, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.201, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.246, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.257, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.381, 8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.460, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 0.527, 10. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.556