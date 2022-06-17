UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Sets New Sachsenring Record In German Moto GP Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Bagnaia sets new Sachsenring record in German Moto GP practice

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia blazed around Sachsenring in a new track record Friday as he dominated the first two free practice sessions at the German MotoGP

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Italy's Francesco Bagnaia blazed around Sachsenring in a new track record Friday as he dominated the first two free practice sessions at the German MotoGP.

Ducati lenovo rider Bagnaia clocked 1 minute, 20.018 seconds.

Fellow Italian Luca Marini was second fastest at 0.115sec, with Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Jack Miller third at 0.193 in preparation for Sunday's race where record temperatures of 35 degrees are expected in Saxony.

"I enjoyed every lap that I did today," said Bagnaia who has made the podium just once in Germany when he finished third in Moto2 in 2017.

Current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France was seventh fastest on the 3.7km-long circuit at 0.381sec.

Spain's Aleix Espargaro, on an Aprilia, second overall in the standings, was fourth fastest ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac, who was on pole at the Sachsenring last year.

"I am satisfied, the performance is good and I hope that I'll progress in terms of pace to prepare for the race and also think about the podium," said Zarco.

Earlier Friday, the factory Ducatis of Miller and Bagnaia had dominated the first practice session which was marked by several crashes.

Spain's Pol Espargaro of Honda came off twice and was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks before being allowed to resume in the second session.

His compatriot Alex Rins of Suzuki also crashed during first practice.

Currently seventh in the world championship, the Spaniard broke his wrist in a dramatic crash involving Bagnaia and Takaaki Nakagami at the Catalonia MotoGP last time out.

Despite pain, Rins was still 11th fastest.

Top practice times:1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1.20:018, 2. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 0.115, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.193, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.201, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.246, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.257, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.381, 8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.460, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 0.527, 10. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.556

Related Topics

World France German Germany Honda Progress Sunday 2017 Suzuki Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

4,194 candidates submits nomination forms to conte ..

4,194 candidates submits nomination forms to contest LG elections

27 seconds ago
 Money laundering watchdog removes Malta from watch ..

Money laundering watchdog removes Malta from watchlist

29 seconds ago
 Operation teams working as per plan to clear choki ..

Operation teams working as per plan to clear choking points

30 seconds ago
 Qatari envoy calls on Aviation minister Khawaja Sa ..

Qatari envoy calls on Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

31 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks plan of action for providing kitchen items at ..

3 minutes ago
 Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.